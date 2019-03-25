



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Ever increasing housing prices, worsening traffic and other issues are leading to more than 4-in-10 Bay Area residents to consider life elsewhere, according to a new survey.

The poll by the Bay Area News Group and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group of more than 1,500 voters in five Bay Area counties found 44 percent saying they are likely to leave the region in the next few years.

While interest in leaving is significant, only six percent said they had definite plans to leave the Bay Area this year.

Among those considering to leave, a whopping 77 percent of respondents cite high housing costs, while 76 percent cite the Bay Area’s high cost of living. More than half cited the region’s traffic. Other reasons cited by respondents include quality of life and taxes.

“We need to take big, bold, transformative steps before we lose the talented people who keep the engine of Silicon Valley, and our innovation economy, running,” Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino said in a statement.

The poll comes as the Bay Area is in the grips of a housing crisis, with housing construction not keeping up with job creation.

A recent report by Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom apartment in San Francisco has shot up to nearly $3,700 a month, $2,540 a month in San Jose and $2,320 a month in Oakland. Rents could go up further, with several tech companies expected to file IPOs this year.

The crunch has prompted many to commute long distances to jobs in the Bay Area, with areas such as Stockton and Modesto leading the country in so-called “super commutes” of 90 minutes or more one way.

The poll of 1,568 voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties was taken last month, with a margin of error of plus / minus 3.1 percent.