



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man killed in a shooting last week outside a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building in San Francisco has been identified by the city’s medical examiner as Taiepisi Gutu.

Gutu, a San Francisco resident, died in the hospital last week after being shot on March 25 near the corrections building, located at 1727 Mission St., police said. No CDCR staff members were injured in the shooting.

According to authorities, Gutu’s alleged killer then fled to Southern California, driving a silver Ford Focus. When San Francisco investigators learned the car’s license plate

number had registered on an Automated License Plate Reader in Southern California, they alerted the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers then located the suspect vehicle abandoned near Blythe, a city in Riverside County, near the Arizona border, according to police. A short while later, CHP officers learned a man matching the suspect’s description was trying to flag down passing vehicles, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When CHP officers tried to contact him, the suspect ran. As an officer was pursuing him, an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to sheriff’s officials.

While neither of the two officers involved in the incident was injured, the suspect suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. Riverside County sheriff’s officials have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Hakim Oden.

According to jail records, Oden remains in custody in Riverside County, booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, murder and discharging a firearm. Oden is being held without bail.

It was not immediately clear when Oden would be arraigned in San Francisco court in connection with Gutu’s killing.

