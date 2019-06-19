



SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX 5) — As tow truck driver John Pekipaki drove up Skyline Boulevard Tuesday night, he took a few seconds to post a video of himself on Snapchat. In the video, he is driving, commenting on the fog: “Foggy as hell, man,” with a banner that reads “Feeling good.”

Moments later, he was murdered.

Family members told KPIX 5 that Pekipaki was dispatched by his company, Specialty Towing of East Palo Alto, to help someone in need along Skyline Boulevard. But as he set up his towing equipment, he was stabbed. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies heard the victim screaming for help as they arrived.

The tow truck driver was the second victim found stabbed along skyline. Monday night, cab driver Abdulmalek Nasher was the first homicide victim in the area.

READ MORE: Suspect, Victims In Two Skyline Boulevard Stabbings Identified

Nasher’s best friend also didn’t want to show his face on camera. He said Nasher called him the night before he was killed–Sunday night–to tell him about a strange customer who wanted to leave his BMW along Skyline Boulevard.

“The guy got in his car and asked Abdul to follow him along Skyline South, so Abdul was talking to me as he was driving behind him. And he told me, ‘This guy is weird and I feel like, scared,'” the friend said.

The suspect lives on Inverness Drive in Pacifica. His neighbors say police investigators pored over his house, as well as his BMW out front.

One neighbor who did not want to show his face on TV said the suspect, Maliq Dosouqi, had been acting increasingly strange in recent months. Recently, he says Dosouqi acted strange toward his sister.

“He tried to open the car when my sister was in there,” the neighbor said. “My brother had to get him out of there. My brother wanted him to go home, he refused and just stood there, he didn’t say anything.”

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told KPIX 5 the suspect is still in the hospital and is expected to remain there for perhaps a few more days. The DA says he has not received any information on charges yet.

Wagstaffe did confirm an incident from earlier this year involving the suspect. Back on March 14, 2019, Wagstaffe said sheriff’s deputies were called because Dosouqi was walking in the middle of the street trying to touch motorists. It happened at N. Cabrillo at Coronado in unincorporated San Mateo County.

Dosouqi just kept going up to cars in the middle of the street trying to touch the people inside, Wagstaffe said. Dosouqi was arrested for resisting arrest and received probation for a lesser charge.