



STANFORD (KPIX 5) — The woman only known as “Emily Doe” for years, the victim in the nationally covered Stanford sexual assault case, broke her silence in an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday night.

The 27-year-old has poured every detail of the trial against her attacker and the aftermath of her sexual assault in a memoir titled ‘Know My Name.’

“And I remember in court, the defense attorney always said, ‘Chanel has no memory, Chanel has no memory,’ and I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘I will remember everything,’” said Chanel Miller.

In 2015, the sexual assault against Miller took place at Stanford University. But her identity was never revealed, as is typical in those types of cases. The public, however, knew the identity of the accused right away, and the case that followed would make national headlines for years to come.

Brock Turner, a Stanford University swimmer, was found guilty for the sexual assault. Miller didn’t remember what happened that night because she had blacked out from a combination of whiskey, vodka and champagne that she has never denied drinking.

“We see a couple lying on the ground, with one person on top of the other,” said Peter Johnson, who stumbled on Brock and Miller behind a dumpster.

“He was moving a lot, but we just saw her lying there completely still,” said Carl Arndt.

“I didn’t really have time to think, so I just chased after him,” Johnson said. “I remember quite vividly.” Johnson and Arndt said Turner was trying to “get loose” from their grip.

Miller woke up four hours later in a hospital bed, she told 60 Minutes reporter Bill Whitaker.

“All they said was that I had been found and that somebody had been arrested, and that he had been chased down because he had been acting hinky. ‘Hinky’ was the word the detective used,” Miller said.

The suspect had been caught and there were witnesses. However, if prosecutors, investigators and even Miller believed they would see justice in the case, they were in for a surprise.

Judge Aaron Persky handed down a sentence at the low end of the state guidelines, which was six months. Turner walked out of the Santa Clara County jail after only three months for good behavior.

“I was in shock. So you’re saying I just put aside a year and a half of my life so he could go to county jail for three months,” said Miller.

Voters recalled Persky after the sentence that drew outrage across the country.

Meanwhile, Miller, vowed to no longer sit in the shadows. Her memoir is scheduled to be released Sept. 28th.

Miller majored in Literature, and always wanted to be a writer since she was a child. She’s now written her own untold story.

“It’s not the topic I would’ve chosen, but it was the topic I was given,” Miller said.

