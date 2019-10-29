



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the third time this month, Pacific Gas and Electric launched a tidal wave of preventive power outages across the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday, triggering rising anger and frustration among the thousands of customers facing life without electricity.

Petaluma resident Scotty Richardson has been without power since Saturday. He vented his growing frustration at the on-again, off-again roller coaster of outages.

Not too far north of his hometown, thousands remained evacuated from their homes as the Kincade Fire continued its march through Wine Country. By Tuesday morning, the fire had consumed 74,324 acres, destroying 123 structures including 57 homes.

PG&E said it experienced equipment failure on a transmission tower at the time the fire began last Wednesday. A cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The utility also said down power lines may have ignited two weekend wildfires in Lafayette, one which destroyed the Lafayette Tennis Club. The areas was not included in the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs because the company had not designated them as a high fire risk.

“PG&E can’t figure out how to deliver power reliably without killing people,” Richardson told the Associated Press. “This is more than three strikes — it’s a failure of epic proportions.”

Richardson said he and his fiance run a business out of their home, so “it’s imperative that we have electricity. Everything is done for us by a computer or phone.” he said.

He also said his refrigerated foods has spoiled and he worried that the ongoing outages might lower property values.

“This has been a massive inconvenience,” he said. “This can’t be the new normal.”

The third wave of power shut offs will impact more than 270,000 customers in the immediate Bay Area. As it was in the last round of power outages, Marin County residents will suffer the largest number with 119,533 homes and businesses impacted. Many Marin residents who lost their power over the weekend will not have their electricity turned back on until Thursday.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday outages:

Beginning At 7 a.m.

Napa — 14,900

Solano — 19,785

Sonoma — 86,686

Beginning at 11 p.m.

Marin — 119,533

San Mateo — 13,209

Alameda — 10,306

Santa Cruz — 5,408

Santa Clara — 496

Contra Costa — 204

When asked whether Public Safety Power Shutoffs will become California’s “new normal,” Vesey said shutoffs figure to be a part of the plan for the foreseeable future.

“We want the shutoffs to be the absolute last resort,” Vesey said. “We know that will take time. But we believe that Public Safety Power Shutoffs need to remain a viable option.”

On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission announced it would be launching an investigation into the shutoffs.

Although the PSPS program by PG&E helps lower the chances of utility infrastructure igniting fires, the CPUC has expressed concern over the disruption the shutoffs are causing for residents, businesses and communities.

“The state cannot continue to experience PSPS events on the scope and scale Californians have experienced this month, nor should Californians be subject to the poor execution that PG&E in particular has exhibited,” commission President Marybel Batjer said in a statement.

“Through the actions announced today, as well as other steps under our regulatory purview, the CPUC will demand that utilities prepare for and execute PSPS events in a way that greatly reduces impacts on Californians,” she said.

In addition to a formal investigation into the PSPS, the CPUC will also re-examine how utilities use power shutoffs; ensure that utilities don’t charge customers during the shutoffs; direct utilities to focus on safety for the 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan; and gather experts to identify new technologies that can help minimize the use of PSPS.

In a statement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he agreed with the CPUC’s decision.

“I want to see the CPUC launch a total reform of power shutoff rules and regulations. Utilities must be held accountable and be aggressively penalized for their over reliance on PSPS, and the product of this investigation must be new rules and regulations to do that. I also want to see customers not charged for PSPS. It seems obvious, but under the current rules, utilities can do just that. It’s unacceptable and must be remedied,” he said.