



ORINDA (KPIX 5) — No Orinda police officers were actually in Orinda when a burst of gunfire killed five people at a Halloween party in a rented Airbnb, according to call logs from that evening.

The call logs were originally obtained by the Mercury News. They show that the two officers who were on patrol had been dispatched to Oakland at 8:48 p.m. to help recover a stolen car involved in a Lafayette home invasion.

While the two officers were waiting for the car to be towed as evidence, two calls came in about a “loud party” at a house on Lucille Way.

The shooting occurred at that house at 10:49 p.m. The officers were sent back to Orinda at 10:51 p.m., minutes after the shooting occurred. They arrived at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

The timeline contradicts official statements that the officers were already on their way to the house on Lucille Way when the shooting erupted.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, which provides mutual aid to Orinda, said Tuesday it is standing by the original timeline, saying the officers had finished their work in Oakland and were on their way back to investigate the noise complaints.

“Just prior to the call of the shooting on Lucille Way, the Orinda officers had cleared the scene in Oakland and were on their way back to Orinda. During the response to the home invasion robbery, Orinda continued to have coverage through mutual aid and the resources of the Office of the Sheriff,” said Jimmy Lee, director of public affairs for the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

KPIX 5 reached out to the Orinda Police Department directly for their statement, but haven’t heard back as of Tuesday evening.