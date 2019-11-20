



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are working with Santa Clara County and FBI crime labs to analyze what they say was a “functioning explosive device” found near the student parking lot at Oak Grove High School on Tuesday.

Officers responded at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a suspicious device at the school at 285 Blossom Hill Road after a staff member spotted it and brought it into the administration building, police said Wednesday.

The officers evacuated the building and ordered other students and staff to shelter in place. The San Jose police bomb unit also responded and determined it to be a functional explosive, so all students and staff were escorted to a safe location, police said.

The bomb squad then rendered the device safe and bomb detection dogs searched the campus for any other possible explosives, but none were found.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behavior in the area of Oak Grove High School on Tuesday or the days leading up to it are asked to contact Detective Joel Martinez at (408) 464-8379. People are also urged to not touch a possible suspicious device and to immediately call police.

There will be an increased police presence at the school for the near future, and anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case may be eligible for a reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

