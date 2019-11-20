



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old Sacramento man was in custody Wednesday for the fatal stabbing of a Good Samaritan on a BART train and an attempted carjacking during his frantic efforts to elude arrest.

BART police release the suspect’s name — Jeremiah Brim — and he was booked into Santa Rita Jail on a variety of charges.

During a Tuesday afternoon conference, interim BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said authorities first received a report of a fight between two male individuals in their 40s on a Warm Springs-bound train just leaving the Bay Fair station at about 1 p.m.

“The fight continued through our Hayward station, at which point a knife was introduced into the fight between the two males as the train approached South Hayward,” said Alvarez.

Police confirmed the confrontation began over some type of theft of a passenger’s personal property. The stabbing victim intervened to break up the fight before the suspect stabbed him.

BART police had gotten calls of a person acting erratically on the street before the incident began.

Hayward police and BART police responded at the South Hayward BART station and determined there was a bleeding man on the train who was the victim of a stabbing.

Alvarez said BART and Hayward police officers got a good description of the suspect and conducted an area search, stopping a suspect matching the description on Tennyson Road about a block from the BART station at a car dealership.

Steve Castro, an employee at the dealership, described what happened. He was talking to an older couple looking at a van when he was confronted.

“Somebody grabbed my hand. I thought it was a customer, but saw me and he pushed me away,” Castro said. “He had no shirt on. I saw him and he pushed me away. I said, ‘Whoa! Hey bro, give me the keys back!'”

The suspect then tried to get into the van with the keys, leading the employee to grab at the suspect and pull him from the vehicle before they began to fight.

“He hit me in the face, so I hit him back. And I said, ‘Give me the keys back!’ And he said ‘No!’ so I hit him again,” Castro explained.

He said the suspect then tried to get into another person’s car before he was taken into custody.

Alvarez described the incident as “something very tragic and rare on BART,” and gave the public assurances that BART is still safe to ride, pointing out that this was a fight and not a random attack.

BART Board director Debora Allen released a statement about the incident Tuesday night:

“I am deeply saddened by the news today of more horrible violence on BART. This is yet another reminder of BART’s urgent public safety need to address its porous system and the inadequate size of its police force. How many more innocent riders must die violently on BART trains at the hands of mentally challenged people before the Board of Directors directs the GM to take swift meaningful action?”

The victim’s name has not been released.