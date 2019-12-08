



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Aaron Rodgers showed off more than his moves on the field during Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins. He wore his heart on his cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

The custom creation featured Cal Fire, the state of California as well as the hashtags #ButteStrong and #ParadiseStrong to support North Valley Community Foundation. During week 14 games, NFL players wear cleats to showcase causes of their choice.

Rodgers is a Chico native and former UC Berkeley quarterback. The Camp Fire killed 85 people and destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings in Paradise last November, the most destructive wildfire in California history.

After the Camp Fire, Rodgers donated $1 million dollars toward the relief efforts.

Cal Fire thanked him via Twitter for his support, tweeting “As these areas continue to rebuild the awareness you bring cannot be underestimated.”

“He’s a homegrown Bay Area talent,” said Denny Shook of San Francisco. “So for him to be able to highlight some of the issues that have been going on in our backyard, it’s nice to see that he still has a pulse on what’s going on here.”

“A lot of times, people in pop culture, and athletes especially, are told that they don’t speak out enough, and so this is like a moment for them to be like, ‘I’m speaking out,'” said Zara Iacono of San Francisco. “It might be a small symbol, but at least it’s a symbol.”

The cleats for this campaign will be auctioned off and the proceeds go to the players’ charities.