DANVILLE (KPIX 5) — Newly released video shows the seconds leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Danville in 2018.
In Nov. 2018, Danville police received reports of a suspicious man walking toward homes with bags in his hands. When officers located the suspect, 33-year-old Newark resident Laudemer Arboleda, he ignored officers’ commands to stop and fled in his vehicle.
Officers began a short pursuit, pulling over twice during that time in what officers thought may be the man’s surrender. The newly released video shows the tail end of the chase; officers try to pin Arboleda’s car in when he suddenly hits the gas and drives in between two police cruisers.
An officer just a few feet away from being hit opened fire and hit Arboleda. He died at the hospital.
Police said Arboleda had a history of mental illness. His family has filed a lawsuit against the Danville Police Department over his death, but the department is defending the officer, saying he used his weapon because his life was in danger.
