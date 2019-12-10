



LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Two Fairfield men went on a violent crime spree in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties, including charges for home invasion, carjacking, kidnapping, burglary and threatening a witness, prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office revealed in court documents the 25 felony counts levied 22-year-old Joseph Wells and 20-year-old Adama Diop, both of Fairfield.

The pair were schedule to make a court appearance on the charges Tuesday.

Investigators said the pair targeted homes in Benicia, Lafayette and Oakland and were armed when they entered the residences.

The Lafayette home invasion took place on Halloween night. It occurred hours before the shooting at a party inside a short term rental home in neighboring Orinda that left five people dead and more than a half-dozen others injured. At the time of the shooting, Orinda police were in Oakland with a car — a Porsche Macan — that had been stolen during the Lafayette robbery.

A second home-invasion robbery occurred in Lafayette on Nov. 26. A husband and wife were both restrained during the robbery and slightly hurt. The charging document also alleges that Diop and Wells stole several guns during the robbery.

In the Oakland robbery, a man was abducted from in front of his home in the 5500 block of Golden Gate Avenue about 11:31 p.m. Oct. 29 by two masked men. The victim was restrained from moving, speaking or seeing before he was driven to a nearby ATM and ordered to withdraw money.