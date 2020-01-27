



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors took to social media to give condolences and Chase Center was illuminated by the glowing likeness of Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The sudden death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash en route to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks Sunday morning left the sports world stunned and shocked.

In fact, “Stunned!” was the only word Warriors forward Draymond Green had to say about the tragic incident on Twitter.

In an email statement released Sunday afternoon, the Warriors organization celebrated Bryant’s tremendous impact on the game of basketball and the culture surrounding it:

“We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today in the Los Angeles area. Kobe was one of the iconic players in the history of the NBA and touched fans in every market, including the Bay Area, for 20 years. His unquenchable desire and drive to be the best elevated him to a level that few have ever reached and enabled him to leave a legacy that will be celebrated for generations. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, the entire Lakers organization and his legion of fans around the world.”

ALSO READ:

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry changed his Twitter header to a picture of him and Bryant speaking on the court during a game in Curry’s rookie year. On Instagram, Curry didn’t say much but shared a photo of himself embracing Bryant after a game on Instagram.

“A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested…but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!”

At the Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, an image of Bryant was displayed on the large front screen to remember him. When the sun set Sunday evening, the stadium lights were purple and gold.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: The Death of Kobe Bryant