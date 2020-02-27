



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – With less than a week before the California Democratic Primary on Tuesday, presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading back to the Bay Area for a rally in San Jose.

According to the Sanders campaign, the rally will be held at the San Jose Convention Center South Hall at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday’s rally would be the senator’s second Bay Area rally in less than two weeks. On Presidents’ Day, Sanders rallied a massive crowd of supporters in Richmond.

The senator, who has become the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following his performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, has opened up a massive lead in California. A poll by the Public Policy Institute of California earlier this month showed Sanders with 32 percent support and leading both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren by nearly 20 points in the Golden State.

Meanwhile, another poll by Change Research and public broadcaster KQED released earlier this week shows Sanders with 37 percent support in California, with Warren at 20 percent and Biden at 12 percent.

California is among more than a dozen states and territories holding primaries on March 3rd, which has become known as Super Tuesday. Along with registered Democrats, No Party Preference voters can cast ballots in the state’s Democratic primary. Under a new state law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month, voters can also change party affiliation at the polls on Election Day.