



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County resident, who recently returned from a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico, has been diagnosed with a presumptive case of the coronavirus, heath officials announced Monday.

It was the fourth new presumptive case of coronavirus reported on Monday. Two new cases were in Santa Clara County and a third in San Mateo County. All four cases were being considered presumptive until final testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Seattle, health officials announced Monday that six people have now died from the disease. Worldwide, the global death toll pushed past 3,000 and the number of people infected topped 89,000.

ALSO READ:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Sonoma County officials said the unidentified patient “has symptoms of the virus, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.”

“The patient, who recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico, has been in the county for 10 days,” the health department said in a release.

Tests conducted by the California Department of Public Health and in close coordination with the CDC, County and hospital officials led to the presumptive positive diagnosis.

Health and hospital officials were currently in the process of identifying individuals the patient has had contact with during the time they were in the community before being hospitalized.

This was the second case of COVID-19 in the county in the last week.

To respond to this most recent development, the County of Sonoma has declared a local public health emergency as well as a local emergency to respond to COVID-19.

“This recent presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring these emergencies to activate and deploy its resources to adequately respond to an increase of cases,” said Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip. “They will allow us to work in tandem with our cities and health care providers to ensure we are prepared to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The county was currently awaiting test kits for COVID-19 to be used at its public health lab to be more responsive when there are suspected cases, and have a better understanding of what is happening in our communities.

Health officials said county residents should contact their healthcare providers if they have symptoms such as fever and cough and had close contact with someone with symptoms who returned in the last 14 days from China, Italy, Iran, Japan, or South Korea.