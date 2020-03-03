



MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials on Tuesday confirmed the county’s first local case of coronavirus. Officials with Contra Costa Health Services said the person tested positive on Tuesday afternoon. The county’s public health lab conducted the test, which is expected to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the coming days.

The patient is being treated at a county hospital, but health officials wouldn’t disclose which one. The infected person had no known travel history and no known contact with anyone else confirmed to have COVID-19, CCHS officials said.

Health officials will be holding a press conference in Martinez at 8:30 p.m. to provide further details.

Also on Tuesday, Santa Clara County reported two new cases of coronavirus and Berkeley reported its first case–it was a traveler who returned from Italy and had self-quarantined since returning.

So far in the Bay Area, three people have been infected with COVID-19 through community transmission.

There are at least 30 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the entire Bay Area–3 community spread, 6 person-to-person spread, 10 infected from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, 7 travel-related and 2 unknown.

Three of the cases from the Diamond Princess are being treated in Contra Costa County hospitals.

Coronavirus patients by County:

Alameda – 2

Napa – 2

Solano – 4

San Mateo – 2

Sonoma – 2

Santa Clara – 11

Contra Costa – 4

Marin – 1

