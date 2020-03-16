



ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The Graton Resort & Casino will close Tuesday until April 1 or until further notice, the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria’s Chairman Greg Sarris said Monday.

Employees will continue to get paid, including average tip rates, and keep all of their benefits, Sarris said.

“This is a time for generosity, for all employers to ensure the continued well-being of their employees,” Sarris said in a news release.

The casino is located in unincorporated Sonoma County on the outskirts of the city of Rohnert Park. On Sunday, Sonoma County reported its first two cases of community transmission of COVID-19.

A worker at the Rohnert Park Health Center on State Farm Drive tested positive on Saturday and is now in self-quarantine, Mayor Joe Callinan said Sunday.

County health officials also identified a second case of coronavirus without any connection to recent travel. The second individual has also been asked to self-quarantine.

On Sunday, the Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California announced that it would temporarily shut down starting Tuesday. The closure will remain in place indefinitely while Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

