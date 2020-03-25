



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An employee with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

According to a SFMTA statement, the employee tested positive on Tuesday. The agency said they responded swiftly and have coordinated with the city’s Department of Public Health.

“From the onset, SFMTA teams moved quickly to secure supplies, encourage social distancing and make operational changes to minimize the risk of transmission and exposure to all our staff and the community,” the agency said. “We also knew that once there were confirmed cases in San Francisco, it was inevitable that at some point at least one member of our staff would be directly affected.”

The SFMTA said they have taken numerous steps to slow the spread of the virus, including requiring operators close the security barrier between them and the public, providing disinfectant wipes to operators and overnight cleaning of all vehicles. Historic streetcar and cable car service has also been replaced with buses, since they do not have security barriers.

Muni said it is also monitoring capacity of vehicles to support social distancing.

Other public agencies in San Francisco that have reported employees with positive coronavirus cases include the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday morning, SFDPH reports 178 positive cases of the coronavirus and one death.