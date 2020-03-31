



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News –Neighbor Helping Neighbor

San Francisco Residents ‘Get Loud For Heroes’ Of Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — A cacophonous wave swept through a San Francisco apartment complex Monday night as neighbors turned out to yell, bang pots and pans, and express their support for the frontline workers confronting the coronavirus crisis. Read More

East Bay Man Helps BART Riders Stay Clean With Free, Pop-Up Hand Washing Table

BERKELEY — An East Bay man is operating a pop-up hand washing table for commuters at the North Berkeley BART station so they can stay clean and combat coronavirus. He built his own custom table with a wooden wash bowl and a selection of soaps and sanitizers. Twenty-year-old Jordan Tallerman’s washing table is available for commuters at the North Berkeley BART station. He says people keep coming to use his sanitary service. “Last few days, it picks up around rush hour, believe it or not, even with the quarantine going on, there’s still hundreds of people who are commuting so, I’m really here for them,” Tallerman said. Read More

Shelter-In-Place

Bay Area Public Health Shelter-In-Place Order To Be Extended To May 1

REDWOOD CITY — Public health officials in the Bay Area on Monday warned residents that the current shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be extended until at least May 1 in the coming days. The Bay Area’s group of interconnected health departments issued the joint press release Monday morning. The release covers Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties as well as the city of Berkeley. “We have said an extension might be expected as we work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease,” the joint press release read. “Additional details about the updated order will be available when it is finalized in the next day or two.” Read More

Hundreds Gather At Illegal Oakland Sideshows In Violation Of Shelter-In-Place Order; 3 Arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds of young people gathered on two East Oakland street corners Sunday evening, cheering on illegal sideshows and violating the shelter-in-place order, according to dozens of social media posts and videos. Oakland police said three people were arrested during the sideshow activity, and 12 vehicles towed. Another two dozen people were cited. YouTube and Twitter videos showed the large crowd quickly dispersing as Oakland police arrived at corner of 38th and International. Read More

Oakland Sets Up Coliseum-Area Hotels To House Homeless With COVID-19.

OAKLAND — Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak began, health officials have feared what would happen if it became entrenched in the homeless population. On Monday, Oakland officials unveiled their strategy for trying to prevent that from happening. Two hotels just off Hegenberger Road near the Oakland Coliseum — The Comfort Inn and Radisson Hotel — have both been leased to provide housing for homeless people who need to be quarantined due to the Coronavirus. State officials secured the two hotels last week and have selected a group called Abode Services to provide case management, security and food services.Read More

California Homeowners Wonder How To Pay Mortgage As Renters Withhold Payments Amid Coronavirus Sheltering

SAN FRANCISCO — More than one million Californians have already filed for unemployment amid the coronavirus shelter-in-place order. That massive loss of income has many wondering how to pay bills that are due next week. Attorney Daniel Bornstein, who represents small landlords in San Francisco, is watching that trickle up to homeowners. “Well, what about those homeowners who are dependent upon rent in order to cover their mortgage? In order to cover their property tax payments, utility bills, and what have you,” Bornstein said. Read More

Bay Area Toll Bridge Crossings Down Over 50% During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — Weekday crossings on the seven state-owned toll bridges in the Bay Area have dropped by half compared to last year, as many adhere to the shelter-in-place order brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Caltrans compared toll crossing data from March 24, 2020 and March 26, 2019, which were both the 4th Tuesday of the month of March. The agency found 187,683 crossings took place on toll bridges last Tuesday, compared to 398,293 crossings on the Tuesday in March 2019, a decline of 52 percent. During the morning commute, 47,670 crossings took place compared to 102,557, down 53 percent. Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic Surge

Santa Clara County Officials Confirm Over 200 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Monday confirmed a total of 202 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths from the virus. The latest additional cases of COVID-19 raised the total number of cases in the county to 848, according to the health department’s latest coronavirus data displayed on the Santa Clara County COVID-19 dashboard. The latest deaths bring the toll for the county to 28. Read More

‘We Need Your Help’ – Newsom Seeks Surge In Health Care Workers

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for an steep increase in the number of care workers to treat the surge of coronavirus patients in the state. Newsom announced an new initiative called the California Health Corps system and a new web portal for health care professionals to apply to staff clinics and hospitals across California. The state is seeking all types of healthcare providers such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators. Read More

San Francisco COVID-19 Case Count Rises To 374, 6 Deaths

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco public health officials on Monday confirmed that the city has now reported 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six fatalities connected to the deadly virus. “My heart goes out to the family members and the friends of those who we have lost in San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said during a press conference updating the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis. “This is a very deadly virus as you are seeing throughout not just San Francisco, but throughout the country, and the reason why we have taken significant steps has everything to do with saving lives and protecting public health.” Read More

Using Robots, UC Berkeley Lab May Soon Complete 1,000 COVID-19 Tests A Day

BERKELEY — Commercial labs are being swamped and it’s taking many of them more than a week to return COVID-19 tests results in California, but help may be on the way as soon as next week. Researchers say this is a critical time in our history and traditional methods of conducting tests are not going to cut it. That’s why a lab using robots at UC Berkeley may provide the testing needed to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Marin County Reports 93 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

SAN RAFAEL — Marin County has reported 93 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a 26.5 percent increase from Saturday, the county’s health department said. The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said 681 people have been tested so far for COVID-19. Thirteen people have been hospitalized and one person has died, an elderly man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship. Read More

2 More San Francisco Laguna Honda Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials announced that two more workers at Laguna Honda, San Francisco’s sprawling senior health facility, have tested positive as the coronavirus continues to spread among staff members. Officials said nine staff members — seven who provide patient care and two who do not — have now tested positive. Two patients have also tested positive. All were reported in good condition. Read More

Statewide Cases Soar Past 6,300; 132 Deaths

SAN FRANCISCO — California is reporting another jump in novel coronavirus cases Monday, with 6,356 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, along with 132 deaths. State health officials said there are now 22 public health labs testing samples for COVID-19. With increased testing, more positive cases are expected on a daily basis. Read More

UC Berkeley Creating Pop-up Coronavirus Diagnostic Lab

BERKELEY — The University of California at Berkeley said Monday that its Innovative Genomics Institute is creating a pop-up novel coronavirus diagnostic lab with the capacity to process more than 1,000 patient samples per day. More than 50 volunteer scientists from UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco and UC’s local corporate partners are launching the lab to bolster the Bay Area’s coronavirus testing capacity outside of local public health departments. Read More

Nat’l. Guard Builds Field Hospitals, CA Fastracks Medical Recruits

SAN MATEO — The National Guard has unpacked a cache of medical supplies and equipment, in order to establish an emergency field hospital at the San Mateo County Event Center. The initial delivery came Sunday night, and the soldiers will be site through Tuesday, March 31, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Joint Information Center. Once finished, the event center will have capacity for 250 “low acuity beds”. Read More

Employee At San Jose Safeway Store Tests Positive For COVID-19; Store Remains Open

SAN JOSE — An employee at the Safeway store at 179 Branham Lane in San Jose has tested positive for COVID-19, store officials said Monday. The individual is currently receiving medical care and hasn’t worked in the store since March 24. The store has undergone multiple cycles of an “enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process” since that date.”First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery,” Safeway said in a statement. Read More

Coronavirus Business Impact

Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order Providing Relief For Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO — California governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an executive order providing tax, regulatory and licensing extensions to help the state’s small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.The order provides a 90-day extension in state and local taxes, including sales tax, Newsom’s office said. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) will offer a 90-day extension for businesses to file tax returns and pay taxes, as long as the business files a return less than $1 million. Read More

Macy’s Furloughing Workers Nationwide Including Bay Area Stores

SAN FRANCISCO — With its San Francisco Bay Area stores and retail outlets across the country shuttered to prevent the spread of coronacvirus, Macy’s announced Monday it will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers. Macy’s announced it was closing all of its nearly 600 stores across the U.S., including 98 in California when the shelter in place orders went into effect on March 18th. That included all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Backstage, Bloomingdale’s the Outlet, and Market by Macy’s stores. Read More

Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage 1-Day Strike To Demand Hazard Pay, Protections Against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job Monday demanding greater safeguards against the coronavirus, even as both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders. The nonprofit Gig Workers Collective called for the one-day strike to demand better treatment. They want workers to be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer, as well as an extra $5 per order in hazard pay. Read More

Coronavirus And Schools

San Francisco Unified To Provide Computers For Students Without Devices

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District announced over the weekend that the district is working to provide computers to students in need during the COVID-19 school closure that could last through summer break. The district issued the announcement to parents and students Sunday night. Read More

Oakland School Launches GoFundMe For Families Hit Hard By Coronavirus

OAKLAND — East Oakland’s Esperanza Elementary School announced Monday the creation of a crowdfunding campaign for families of the school who have been significantly affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. About three-quarters of the school’s families have lost their jobs due to the shelter-in-place orders by state and local officials. Money raised during the crowdfunding campaign, created through the website GoFundMe, will support the purchase of groceries and other necessities for the school’s students and their families. Read More

Teachers, Students Embrace Technological Challenges As Coronavirus Sheltering Shifts Learning Online

SAN JOSE — Teachers in a South San Jose school district have developed some creative strategies to bridge the technological divide as they scramble to shift from classroom to online learning.”I’m still scrambling,” said teacher Sheila Saunders with the Union School District. When the shelter-in-place order went into effect and Noddin Elementary School closed its doors, Saunders set up a makeshift classroom in her basement. Each day, Saunders teleconferences with students, walking them through the day’s assignment. Read More

Coronavirus And Public Transportation

AC Transit Set To Modify Schedule Beginning Tuesday

OAKLAND — The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District announced on Monday that it will modify its service beginning on Tuesday in the wake of declining ridership because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. AC Transit, which serves parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, said its modified service will be similar to its current Sunday service, although arrival times will be different than on Sundays. For local service, many lines will operate with minor time changes from the Sunday schedule and weekday-only local lines, including supplemental service, won’t operate. Read More

Major Changes Go Into Effect For Riders Using Muni, VTA

SAN FRANCISCO — With ridership tumbling during the San Francisco Bay Area’s current shelter-in-place order, San Francisco’s Muni system and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority both deployed major changes to their operating schedules on Monday. Read More

Other Top Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Santa Clara County DA Warns Hate Crimes Not Tolerated As Attacks Against Asians Rise

SAN FRANCISCO — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s new PSA video opens with a Chinese American prosecutor saying, “This is not a Chinese virus.” The 55-second video comes with a strong warning for people targeting and blaming the coronavirus outbreak on a particular group: they will face criminal consequences. “If you hurt or threaten someone because of those things, you’ll have a lot more to worry about than COVID-19,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. Read More

Ghost Ship Case: Derick Almena’s Bid To Be Released Over Coronavirus Fears Denied

DUBLIN — A judge on Monday denied a defense motion asking that Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena be released from Santa Rita Jail in Dublin because his health is deteriorating and the novel coronavirus pandemic has made the conditions at the jail unsafe. Almena, 49, is charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in the 1300 block of 31st Avenue in Oakland’s Fruitvale district the night of Dec. 2, 2016, that killed 36 people. Read More

Coronavirus Season Stoppage: ‘Throw Out Any Timetable’ On Possible Return Of Giants And A’s

SAN FRANCISCO — The Major League Baseball season would be in full swing now with both the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s focusing in on their second series of the 2020 campaign. Baseball fans are being deprived of the A’s first game against the Astros which was supposed to be filled with drama after Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers blew the whistle on Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. The encounter will eventually happen, but there’s a reality it won’t come until 2021. Read More

Trader Joe’s Designates Early Shopping Hours For Seniors During COVID-19 Pandemic

OAKLAND — Trader Joe’s has designated early store hours for seniors and disabled shoppers who may need assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Monday, March 30, stores will dedicate the first hour to vulnerable shoppers, generally from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., store officials said in a statement. Read More

SFPD Warns Of Fake ‘Health Inspectors’ Going Door-To-Door

SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco on Monday warned residents not to open their homes to people going door-to-door claiming to conduct inspections for the CDC or the SF Department of Public Health. The department issued the cautionary note Monday afternoon after “receiving information about subjects who may be going door to door claiming to be employees of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH). These subjects are apparently asking for entry into residences to conduct inspections or searches.” Read More