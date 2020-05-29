OAKLAND (CBS SF) — After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland earlier Friday evening, a group of protesters took their demonstration against the in-custody police death of George Floyd earlier this week onto I-880, shutting down the freeway in both directions.
During the earlier march through downtown Oakland, sign-carrying protesters were loud but peaceful as they traveled down Broadway in a group estimated at about 200-300 people.
There was a later gathering at Frank Ogawa Plaza that led to the latest freeway takeover. After marching by nearby Oakland Police Department headquarters, the protesters made their way onto the freeway at 7th and Broadway.
Chopper video above the scene revealed a heavy law enforcement presence on both sides of the freeway as the group spread out onto the freeway shortly before 9 p.m.
So far, there has been no report of injuries.
