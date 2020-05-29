SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Protesters shut down the upper deck of the Bay Bridge, Friday night, as part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations over the death George Floyd on Memorial Day, in Minneapolis. Floyd was unarmed and died handcuffed, in custody, after an officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes.
The Bay Bridge shutdown happened around 7 p.m. Blocked drivers posted videos on Snapchat and Twitter of cars at a standstill.
According to the California Highway Patrol, all lanes were reopened around 8 p.m.
A more violent scene played out on Highway 101, in San Jose earlier, where protesters blocked lanes and smashed windshields. At least one officer was injured.
Later, hundreds of protesters faced off downtown near City Hall with a line of police, after authorities declared the march an unlawful assembly, and ordered the crowd to disperse.
In Oakland, hundreds of protesters marched peacefully downtown, and gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza. The city’s mayor, along with business leaders had issued calls for calm. By sundown, the protest appeared to be winding down.
