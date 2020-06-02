



MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Authorities in Contra Costa and Solano Counties on Tuesday enacted curfews following the most recent incidents of civil unrest, joining other cities and Alameda County which had previously imposed curfews. The additional curfews mean more than two million Bay Area residents will be under curfew orders.

The curfews were set to begin Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. In Solano County, the curfew was to last through Thursday while the curfew in Contra Costa would be in effect until further notice.

The counties are the latest local authorities to adopt a curfew in response to ongoing civil disturbances sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hand of police in Minnesota, which has led to protests and civil unrest in cities across the country.

Some of the most recent incidents of looting and destruction in the county have been seen in Contra Costa and Solano counties, including at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Hilltop Mall in Richmond, and in Vallejo where violence erupted late Monday night even with a city curfew in place.

“These are challenging times. The sorrow and pain that have filled our hearts here in our Bay Area home cannot be denied. The need and right to protest and be heard are ones that we all support,” said Supervisor Candace Andersen, chair of the county Board of Supervisors in a prepared statement. “Today’s emergency proclamation and curfew order will help the county respond to looting, vandalism and any violence that should not be part of peaceful protests. That we do not support, as they only hurt our communities. We want peaceful protests, and we want all members of the public to be safe.”

“The killing of George Floyd has our country reeling. Many are taking part in peaceful protests. This order is meant to protect protesters’ right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” said Solano County Deputy Sheriff Le’Ron Cummings in a statement. “However, peaceful protests have been disrupted by violence and civil unrest that will not be tolerated. It is my belief that such conditions pose extreme risk to the safety of persons and property. The curfew will be in place to preserve public order and safety during the Local Emergency.”

Exceptions to the curfew order include: first responders, people traveling to/from work, members of the media, essential workers and people experiencing homelessness or without access to shelter.

Current Bay Area curfews: