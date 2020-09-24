(CBS SF) – Cal and Stanford will be hitting the gridiron in 2020 after all as Pac-12 conference officials on Thursday announced plans to proceed with a shortened football season slated to begin in early November.

The league announced Thursday that schools will play a seven-game conference-only season beginning Friday, Nov. 6 with the Pac-12 Championship Game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18.

Memorial Stadium at Berkeley and Stanford Stadium will be empty, as the league said no fans would be allowed at games this season.

Last month, the Pac-12 joined the Big Ten Conference and Mountain West Conference in postponing football and all other fall sports amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Big Ten changed course, approving a season slated to begin on October 24th.

The Pac-12 also reached an agreement earlier this month with a diagnostics testing company to conduct daily COVID-19 testing for conference athletes participating in close-contact sports.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

A football schedule is slated to be released in the coming days.

The Pac-12 also announced men’s and women’s basketball, along with other winter sports seasons can proceed on November 25th.