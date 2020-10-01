SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was scheduled to tour areas damaged by the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties on Thursday.

Newsom was to meet with residents impacted by the fire and was also set to hold a press conference at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The locations where the governor would tour and meet with reporters were not immediately disclosed.

As of Thursday morning, the Glass Fire has burned 56,781 acres since it started over the weekend and was five percent contained, according to Cal Fire. At least 275 structures have been destroyed, including 143 homes, while some 26,000 structures are threatened.

Firefighters were bracing for a day of extreme fire weather in conditions Northern California. A Red Flag Warning was in effect from 1 pm Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday because of high winds and dry conditions.

Cal Fire said on Thursday that more than17,000 firefighters remained on the lines of 24 major wildfires across the state. Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned well over 3.9 million acres in California, Cal Fire said.

More than 7,500 structures have been destroyed and nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from fires across the state. At least 30 people have been killed in wildfires this year, including four victims in the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County.

