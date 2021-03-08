SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday, the 9th homicide that has taken place in the city so far this year.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive around 5:50 p.m. after a report of a person being shot. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Sunday’s shooting is the second fatal shooting that took place over the weekend and third homicide in as many days in San Jose. On Saturday, police responded to a fatal shooting on the 1600 block of Center Ridge Drive in East San Jose around 5:30 p.m., in which an adult male was also killed.

Early Friday morning, police found an adult male who was fatally shot on the 2800 block of Glen Keats Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Police have yet to identify potential suspects in the shootings. The victims’ identities have not been released by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office pending next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.