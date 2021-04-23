FREMONT (CBS SF) — A harrowing video showing multiple angles of a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this month outside a Fremont hotel was released on Friday by the Fremont Police Department.

The shooting happened on April 1 in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel at 3101 West Warren Avenue. The suspect killed by officers was Stephen Patrick Moseley, 36, of Fremont.

In the video, Police Chief Kimberley Petersen said Moseley had outstanding warrants for vehicle theft, drug possession with intent to sell, and felony probation violation. Detectives had located Moseley at the hotel and had information he was armed with what turned out to be a stolen gun; undercover officers waited for him to exit the hotel with other officers standing by.

WARNING: Graphic Video, Viewer Discretion Advised

“When Moseley exited the west side door of the Hyatt Place Hotel, we believe he spotted our detectives sitting outside the door in an unmarked vehicle, because he immediately began to run in a northbound direction through the parking lot,” Petersen said.

A police K9 was deployed as Moseley began to run away, and the dog clamped onto Moseley’s left arm and brought him to the ground as officers converged in their unmarked vehicles.

While he was on the ground trying to fight off the K9, Moseley can be seen pointing a gun in the direction of officers. During the struggle with the K9, officers are heard yelling at Moseley to drop his gun while another orders him to show his hands. Moseley is also heard yelling at officers, “Kill me! Kill me! Kill me, m—–f—-r!”

Officers opened fire on Moseley within about eight seconds after converging on the scene. The officers who shot Moseley were identified as Detective Grant Goepp, a six-year veteran of the department, and Detective Josh Harvey, an 11-year veteran of the force.

“Although they attempted to use a K9 as a less-than-lethal option, the suspect still chose to confront us with a gun,” said Petersen.

Life-saving measures were administered to Moseley but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Had he survived, Moseley would have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance possession to sell.

It was the third shooting Fremont police officers have been involved in this year.

One week before, a Fremont motorcycle officer shot and killed a suspect who had opened fire on the officer on Highway 24 just west of the Newark Blvd. / Ardenwood Blvd. exit.