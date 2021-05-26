SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The man who shot and killed eight people at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard Wednesday was identified as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a San Jose resident and VTA employee.

Cassidy died at the scene of the mass shooting at the Guadalupe maintenance yard at 101 W. Younger Ave. Santa Clara County Sheriff Deputy Russell said it’s believed Cassidy took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound since responding officers did not exchange gunfire with him.

Cassidy worked as a substation maintainer for the VTA, earning more than $114,000 in regular and overtime pay along with an additional $46,000 in benefits in 2019, according to public records.

He was listed as the owner of a home on the 1100 block of Angmar Ct. in the Ramblewood neighborhood of South San Jose, which caught fire around the same time as the VTA shooting. After the fire was extinguished, police and federal agents reportedly found explosives and gasoline at the home and people living in a one-block radius around the home were evacuated as bomb squad technicians” went through the home.

The San Jose Fire Department said in a statement the damage to the home was “heavy” and that the home was left uninhabitable.

Doug Suh, a neighbor of Cassidy’s who has lived across the street for the past two decades, described him as “mean” and untalkative, saying he and his wife tried to avoid interactions with him.

The neighbor said Cassidy lived by himself and would head to work at 5 a.m. every day.

The neighbor added that Cassidy came out of his house once when the neighbor had backed into his driveway to make a turn, telling the neighbor to get off his property.

Suh provided KPIX with surveillance video that showed a man — presumably Cassidy — leaving the home at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday morning with a duffel bag.

According to Suh, a short time later, he looked outside and saw a huge plume of smoke rising from Cassidy’s home.

According to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Cassidy was seen working at the light rail yard before the shooting, and said it was clear the victims knew the shooter well.

There was no word on a motive in the shooting.