SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in Wednesday’s mass shooting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose.

The early morning shooting at the South Bay rail yard left nine people, including the shooter dead.

List of victims in the VTA shooting

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Kepler Lane, 63

One of the victims, Rudometkin, was earlier identified by his friend, San Jose City Councilmember Raul Peralez.

“My dad and I were just planning another golf day reunion with Mikey, and now that will never happen again. My family and I have lost a long time great friend and there are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family,” Peralez said on his Facebook page.

Though a motive has not been determined, authorities confirmed the identity of the gunman, a 57-year-old Valley Transportation Authority employee.

The investigation was complicated after a bomb-sniffing dog detected possible explosives at the site. Authorities have spent the entire day combing through the VTA facility in order to ensure that no explosive devices are on the premises.

“We have received information that there are explosive devices that are located inside the building,” Davis said. “That being said, we activated our bomb squad which is currently out on scene. Pretty much we’re trying to clear out every room and every crevice of that building to ensure public safety.”

Victims’ grief-stricken families sat huddled together, holding hands and crying, after learning they had lost a loved one, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters, describing the scene inside a county building.

“They’re just sitting and holding hands and crying,” Rosen said. “It’s terrible. It’s awful. It’s raw. People are learning they lost their husband, their son, their brother.” He said about 100 people were inside the family reunification center.