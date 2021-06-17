MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County called off a search for a suspected serial burglar who was involved in a shootout with deputies last month after the sheriff’s office said he was connected to another burglary this week.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies searched a heavily wooded area near the coastal community of Elk for 40-year-old William Allan Evers from late Monday through Wednesday, but the latest efforts were not successful. Elk is located about 25 miles south of Fort Bragg.

Authorities were called to the area after a homeowner on the 3000 block of Cameron Road said they spotted Evers on their security camera around 5 p.m. Monday. The homeowner was away from the residence at the time.

The sheriff’s office said Evers broke into the same home on May 12. In that incident, Evers shot at one of the deputies when he was confronted. The deputy returned fire at Evers, but he was able to get away. No one was injured.

Following the May 12 incident, deputies said Evers may be linked to two residential burglaries on May 18 in the community of Albion, about 10 miles north.

Evers is also suspected in other burglaries in Mendocino County dating back to February, including an incident where deputies said he was seen on surveillance video stealing a rifle.

A no-bail warrant has been issued for Evers for criminal threats. Deputies consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Evers is described as a male standing 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair. He has tattoos of a skull or several skulls on his upper right arm, a “Demon Face” tattoo on his upper left arm, and an unknown tattoo on his chest. Evers may have changed his appearance by shaving his head or beard.

Deputies said he is known to be comfortable in wooded areas and may be using rural and logging roads to travel around the county.

Anyone who spots Evers is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Information about the case or Evers’ whereabouts can be sent to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or their tip line at 707-234-2100.