MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office are searching a heavily wooded area along the coast for a man suspected in a shootout with deputies last month, along with multiple home burglaries.

The sheriff’s office said they began conducting a search Monday along Cameron Road in the community of Elk to locate 40-year-old William Allan Evers. Elk is located about 25 miles south of Fort Bragg.

“This planned search effort will continue for multiple days if needed,” deputies said in a statement.

Deputies said Evers is wanted on a no bail arrest warrant by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for criminal threats and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Evers is suspected of multiple crimes in Mendocino County, including a May 12 residential burglary in the town of Elk where he allegedly shot at a deputy while he was confronted. The deputy returned fire, but Evers was able to get away.

No one was injured.

Following the May 12 incident, Evers is suspected of home burglaries several miles away in the community of Albion and a June 14 burglary at the same home in Elk where the shootout took place.

The homeowner, who was away from home at the time, called deputies after he spotted a man believed to be Evers on his security camera. A two-day search earlier this month ended without an arrest.

Deputies said Evers is also a suspect in other Mendocino County burglaries dating back to February, including an incident where he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing a rifle.

Evers is described as standing 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair. He also has multiple tattoos, including tattoos of a skull or several skulls on his upper right arm, a “Demon Face” tattoo on his upper left arm, along with a tattoo on his chest.

Deputies said Evers is known to be comfortable in wooded areas and may be traveling around the county on rural and logging roads.

Anyone with information on Evers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or their tip-line at 707-234-2100.