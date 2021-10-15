SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire burned at an elementary school in San Jose Friday morning and authorities were determining the cause.
The fire at Cornerstone Elementary School on the 1500 block of Lucretia Ave. burned the administration building before it was brought under control at about 6:46 a.m.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started on the outside of the building and spread to the inside. There were no reports of any injuries.
One person was detained for questioning. It was not clear whether classes would be held as usual on Friday.