SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nine people are facing a litany of felony charges following a smash-and-grab robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square on Friday.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced charges Tuesday against nine people; among them, looting during a state of emergency, second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, receiving stolen property, and carrying a loaded firearm.

“I want to be clear about something. These are not petty thefts. This is not misdemeanor conduct. This is felony conduct and we are charging felonies today,” Boudin said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The robbery was one of a number of smash-and-grab or takeover robberies across the Bay Area over the past week which included thieves storming into stores in Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Hayward and San Jose. A series of takeover robberies were also seen at Oakland cannabis businesses.

On Tuesday, some stores at Union Square still had windows boarded up amid a pronounced increase in police presence in the area since the Friday robbery, with a mobile SFPD command center and multiple units either parked or patrolling the area.

Boudin told KPIX during an interview Monday there are at least 25 more people involved in these mob-style robberies who are still on the streets.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said many of the suspects are repeat offenders.

Boudin, who is facing a recall election in June, called this weekend’s brazen robberies “absolutely unacceptable” and said the surge in thefts is not a San Francisco-specific problem nor a result of local policies. It’s believed ongoing retail thefts are largely the work of organized crime rings, with the fencing of stolen merchandise funding other illegal activities.

Boudin said his charging rates in 2021 are higher than those in other counties around the Bay Area, and higher than his predecessor’s in 2018 and 2019.