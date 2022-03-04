CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Friday that it plans to begin its hybrid work phase starting in April, joining other large Silicon Valley employers returning to the office two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Verge, the Cupertino-based tech giant said starting April 11, teams would initially return to the office one day a week. In the third week, workers would be expected at the office an additional day.

By May 23, workers would be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with flexibility on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives. For others, it may also be an unsettling change,” Cook said in a memo to employees obtained by the tech website.

“I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase,” the CEO went on to say, noting that employees would be able to work remotely up to four weeks a year.

Cook also said most locations in the United States would revert to being mask optional in the coming weeks, citing an ongoing decline in cases following the omicron variant surge. Santa Clara County, where the company is headquartered, lifted its indoor mask mandate as of Wednesday.

“I look forward to being together and to learning together during this pilot as we continue to build on the culture that makes Apple such an incredible place,” Cook concluded.

Earlier this week, Google announced it would start its transition to a hybrid work schedule starting on April 4. The Mountain View-based company said most employees would be in offices three days a week, with time in the office focused on in-person collaboration for projects.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Thursday that offices would reopen on March 15.

Here’s the announcement to the company about our approach and commitment to truly flexible work. pic.twitter.com/XPl86HuQqG — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) March 3, 2022

Workers at the social media giant headquartered in San Francisco can continue to be fully remote, after former CEO Jack Dorsey declared that workers could be remote “forever” during the early days of the pandemic.

“As we open back up, our approach remains the same. Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and taht includes working from home full time forever,” Agrawal said. “Office every day? That works too. Some days in office, some days from home? Of course.”