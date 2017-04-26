Report: Coulter Postponing Thursday Berkeley Speech

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The on-again, off-again Berkeley speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter may be on hold again.

According to Wednesday’s New York Times, Coulter believes she is putting her safety in jeopardy if she goes ahead with the speech tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday on Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza.

Berkeley has been the scene for two violence clashes between alt right and alt left proponents in the last three months. There have been numerous arrests, thousands of dollars in property damage and injuries.

In a message to the Times, Coulter called it — “a sad day for free speech.”

ALSO READ:

Late Tuesday, the conservative group that was helping Coulter in her legal efforts to force Berkeley to host her, Young America’s Foundation, said it could no longer participate.

“Everyone who should believe in free speech fought against it or ran away,” Coulter told the Times.

The Young America’s Foundation said it was pulling out of the event over safety concerns. They say Berkeley should be ashamed for creating this hostile atmosphere.

The city, the epicenter of the Free Speech Movement in the 1960s, has rocked by violence generated by both sides of the debate. On February 1st there was a protest that stopped former Breitbart editor Milo Yianopolous from speaking at UC Berkeley. An April 15th ‘Patriot’s Day’ protest degenerated into fistfights and violent attacks that resulted in 20 arrests and 11 injuries.

ALSO READ:

Berkeley police Chief Andrew Greenwood said of the Coulter speech, “I’m not the only one concerned, I’m sure our entire community is concerned that we have to deal with this.”

Fearing more violence, university officials cancelled Coulter’s speech, but she said she would show up anyway.

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer for the student group that sponsored the Coulter event, said the police weren’t doing enough to protect conservative speakers.

“They don’t do anything. They won’t lift a finger, they won’t protect you, they won’t arrest anybody and unless you are literally about to be killed in front of their eyes, they won’t do anything,” Dhillon said.

Greenwood says the media is to blame for only showing the most violent parts.

“It’s a false frame or a myth that somehow we’re not doing anything,” Greenwood said.

There is a long history of public demonstrations in Berkeley, but Chief Greenwood said this time, it’s different.

“It’s a new scenario,” he said. “That there’ll be planned events where essentially two sides are showing up to square off and where at least that many people in addition are coming to watch from 3 to 6 inches away or from a foot away.”