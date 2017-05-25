Former Philosophy Professor Arrested In Berkeley Trump Melee

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A former Diablo Valley College philosophy professor has been arrested for his role in a violent melee that broke out during a Berkeley rally supporting President Donald Trump last month, authorities said Thursday.

Organizers dubbed the rally a “Patriot Day” for people who support the president, but it quickly degenerated into a brawl with counter demonstrators. Twenty people were arrested and 11 others were injured — seven of which needed hospitalization.

In the weeks since the rally violence, Berkeley police have gone through videos and photos taken during the event to identify others who may be charged with crimes.

Authorities said Eric Clanton was arrested in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon. There had been an outcry for his apprehension on alt-right websites after a video clip was posted on social media of the 28-year-old allegedly assaulting a pro-Trump demonstration with a bike lock.

Clanton was being held in Berkeley city jail on $200,000 bail on assault with a non-firearm deadly weapon with an enhancement clause charge.

Berkeley police told the local news blog Berkeleyside that they have identified three victims who were struck in the head or the neck with bike locks during the rally.

Clanton taught philosophy at Diablo Valley College in 2015 and 2016.

