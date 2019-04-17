



SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties on Wednesday confirmed that a person diagnosed with measles recently visited Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, exposing employees.

Wednesday evening, health officials said it was a person who lives in San Mateo County and spent time at Google in recent weeks

That person was later diagnosed with measles, but they could have exposed people on Google’s Mountain View campus.

Now, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are working together to investigate the risk of exposure to anyone who is not vaccinated.

That includes retracing the person’s steps from the time they became infected.

The company says it is working with the public health department to address exposure risk.

“This person, a resident of San Mateo County, spent some time at Google. And so then, just as we would if they spent time at a waiting room in a medical clinic or wherever, we try to understand who was there who might have been exposed and is there anyone who needs follow up,” said Sara Cody with Santa Clara County Public Health.

News of the exposure comes as communities in the Bay Area and across the country grapple with measles outbreaks. Earlier in April, officials at the University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento warned 200 people that they may have been exposed to measles in March.

Officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health on April 9th issued a notification regarding possible measles exposure from a contagious person who spent time in the city during the first few days of the month.

Last month, Santa Clara County health officials issued three separate alerts on potential measles exposures, including from a tourist who possibly exposed thousands of people by visiting multiple landmarks, restaurants and malls.

Also last month, Alameda County health officials warned patrons of a barbecue restaurant in Livermore of being possibly exposed to the disease.

According to the CDC, just this year, there have been over 500 measles cases within the U.S. In California alone, there have been over 20 cases reported.