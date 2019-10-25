



GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — Weary fire crews took advantage of calming conditions early Friday, but the destructive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County had doubled in size over the last 24 hours, destroying 49 structures including homes, cabins, winery buildings and vineyards in California’s picturesque wine country.

Along Red Winery Road in Geyserville, smoldering ruins of homes and other structures bore witness to the ferocity of the flames from the wildfire which erupted late Wednesday. No deaths or injuries were reported but the lane was now filled with broken dreams and charred mementos.

Cal Fire officials said early Friday that the fire grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight to 21,900 acres and was still just five percent contained. At least 2,000 local residents remain under evacuation orders and more trouble may be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, a layer of smoke from the fire drifted into the San Francisco Bay Area skies.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Bay Area starting on Saturday night through Monday morning. Forecasters warned of winds up to 30 mph with gusts of up to 75 mph around Bay Area peaks including Mount Saint Helena and Mount Diablo.

Pacific Gas and Electric officials said if conditions developed as forecast, about 48,000 PG&E customers — more than 120,000 people in all — will lose power in Contra Costa County alone starting Saturday night. Outages were planned for several other Bay Area counties including San Mateo, Alameda and San Clara counties.

The utility was also scrambling to determine if a transmission line may have sparked the Kincade Fire.

At the time the fire erupted winds were clocked in the 70 mph range, forcing some nearby power lines to be deenergized in a preventive power shutoff.

However, PG&E said Thursday it didn’t de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted. The company reported finding a “broken jumper” wire on a transmission tower Wednesday night.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment ignited the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in excellent condition.

“That’s a report that’s accurate, I don’t know the answer to that, but we will get the answer to that,” Johnson told reporters.

Kincade Fire began at 9:27 p.m. According to PG&E:

– at 9:20 p.m. they became aware of one of its failed transmission lines in area of the fire

– at 7:30 a.m. the next day, a CalFire crew member points out the broken line to a PG&E worker patrolling area Question to PG&E: pic.twitter.com/2kMASKlV1b — Maria Medina KPIX5 (@MariaKPIX) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile back at the fire scene, evacuees were talking about the frenzied early hours of the blaze.

“You can actually hear the wind come through here,” said Geyserville resident Pat Wright. “It was like a rocket.”

Wright refused to listen to the evacuation orders and stayed to protect his home, despite the urging of fire and public safety officials for the public to heed evacuation orders.

“I just told the fire guys, I’m going to stay because I have things to take care of,” he said.

Cal Fire said 1,300 firefighters were battling the blaze and it planned to increase that number by 50 percent on Friday.

“People say it’s the new norm but I hope not,” he said. “We thought this was going to be a normal fire season for us.”