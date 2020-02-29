DAVIS (CBS SF) — A UC Davis student and two roommates were allowed to return to campus Saturday night after his test for the coronavirus came up negative, health officials said.
Yolo County Public Health officials notified university’s officials of the test results. The student was hospitalized earlier this week when he went to the health center with a cough and running nose and told staffers that he may have come in contact with someone suffering from the coronavirus.
The student and his two roommates who were living in Kearney Hall on the UC Davis campus were immediately quarantined. Word of the quarantine sent a shutter through the campus.
Our student who has been isolated at home and tested for COVID-19 does NOT have #coronavirus as confirmed by @YoloCountyCA Public Health. We continue to recommend individuals practice proper hand washing and other good hygiene. (1/3)
— UC Davis (@ucdavis) March 1, 2020
On social media, university officials asked all students to continued practicing proper hand washing and other good hygiene.
The school’s Student Housing and Dining Services also has been maintaining an intensified cleaning program.
