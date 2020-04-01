



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Facebook Feature Lets Neighbors Volunteer To Help Each Other During Coronavirus Pandemic

MENLO PARK — Facebook is rolling out a new tool that lets its users offer or request help from their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the Menlo Park-based social media giant announced the “Community Help” feature, where people can volunteer to pick up groceries, ask someone to run an errand or donate to fundraisers. Users in the US will be able to see posts within a 50-mile radius of their location or closer. Facebook said it noticed users offering or asking for help and wanted to build a feature to make the process easier. Read More

Disinfectant and Social Distancing: How KPIX Crews Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — Disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves and social distancing; this is how our news crews are staying safe in the field amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like many essential workers, the KPIX 5 news crews have taken necessary precautions and adjustments while they continue to inform the masses on the latest developments in the outbreak. KPIX reporter and anchor, Juliette Goodrich, and her photographer, Bob Horn, have developed a system that works for them. Read More

After Layoffs, East Bay Steakhouse Caters To First Responders Working In Isolation

LIVERMORE — A high-end steakhouse in the East Bay was forced to lay off dozens of workers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the kitchen remains hard at work catering to police and fire dispatchers working in isolation. Dispatchers all across the Bay Area are often working in highly restricted restricted work spaces due to the shelter-in-place order. Rusty’s Bar and Grill in Livermore and the support group called “United by Blue” are helping these first responders get meals. Read More

Santa Clara Health Officer: We Are ‘Seeing A Little Bit Of Slowing’ Of New Coronavirus Cases

SANTA CLARA — Amid the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in the San Francisco Bay Area, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody on Tuesday offered some words of hope to local residents. The county reported the Bay Area’s first positive case of the virus in January, an illness related to travel from China, but then it crept into the local community and began to spread. Read More

5 Residents At Pacifica Nursing Home Test Positive For COVID-19; 1 Patient Dead

PACIFICA — Another Bay Area nursing home was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak as five people at the Pacifica Nursing Rehab Center tested positive for COVID-19. One of the patients has died. The city’s mayor said a handful of residents tested positive at the small nursing facility along Esplanade Avenue, but she only confirmed the five cases. Read More

Grocery Store COVID-19 Safety Faces Scrutiny After Third South Bay Worker Gets Sick

SAN JOSE — A third grocery store employee has tested positive for coronavirus in San Jose, marking the third such infection within 10 days in the city. The latest developments about the sickened grocery workers underscores how widely the county’s guidance on cleaning is interpreted. A spokesperson for Cardenas Markets said the company learned about the positive test result Monday, March 30, and shut down the store at 1070 S. White Road for a deep cleanse by a professional cleaning crew. Read More

San Mateo County Health Official Announce 4 New Deaths

REDWOOD CITY — Health officials announced four new coronavirus deaths Tuesday among San Mateo County residents 60-years-old or older. Officials did not announce any new positive results for the virus with the county’s total of confirmed cases remaining at 309. The new fatalities pushed the death toll in the 10 counties of the San Francisco Bay Area to 60. There have been 2,274 confirmed cases region wide since mid-January. Read More

Marin Health Officials Announce 3 New Coronavirus Deaths

SAN RAFAEL — Marin County health officials announced three new coronavirus deaths late Monday night and a total of 98 confirmed cases among local residents. The grim announcement marked the outbreak’s deadliest day in the county during the current outbreak. The lone fatality had been an elderly man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship. Read more

Santa Clara Coronavirus Outbreak Proving Particularly Deadly For Elderly Men

SAN JOSE — In the hardest hit San Francisco Bay Area county by the coronavirus — Santa Clara — 75 percentage of the 28 local fatalities from the virus have been among elderly men — a staggering number.County officials have launched an unique online dashboard to give residents of the county a quick glance at the number of cases, of the victim, deaths and age groups the most vulnerable. Read more

Postal Service Worker In Santa Rosa Tests Positive

SANTA ROSA — An employee in the United States Postal Service’s Annex in Santa Rosa tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is under quarantine at home, a USPS spokesman said Tuesday. “We believe the exposure risk for other employees at the facility is low based on the guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and our health department,” USPS spokesman Augustine Ruiz Jr. said in an email. Read More

Walmart & Sam’s Club To Check Employees’ Temperatures, Offer Masks And Gloves

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart and Sam’s Club said Tuesday the retailers will begin taking workers’ temperatures at stores and warehouses before they begin their shifts in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary,” the presidents and CEOs of Walmart and Sam’s Club said in a joint statement. Read More

A’s Minor League Manager Webster Garrison On Ventilator Due To Coronavirus, Fiancee Says

OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus, according to his fiancee. Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update Monday night on social media. She said the 54-year-old former major leaguer still required a ventilator to fight COVID-19 but hadn’t declined in his battle. “He is not getting worse! He is fighting hard and making small milestones,” she wrote on Twitter. Trudeaux has been asking for nightly prayers with the hash tag “WebbyStrong.” Read More

Amtrak Employee’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Temporarily Limits ‘California Zephyr’ Service

EMERYVILLE — Amtrak’s daily “California Zephyr” train between Emeryville and Chicago is temporarily suspended west of Denver, the result of one Amtrak employee testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, an Amtrak spokeswoman said Tuesday. That positive coronavirus diagnosis prompted the self-quarantine of other Amtrak employees on the Zephyr route for 14 days, meaning there aren’t enough crew members to operate the train west of Denver. “Under Amtrak policy, employees are directed to take time-off from service to care for themselves or family members who are symptomatic or have tested positive (for coronavirus),” Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said in an email Tuesday. Read More

Santa Rosa Police Detective Dies From COVID-19 Complications

SANTA ROSA — A Santa Rosa Police Department detective has died from health complications after contracting COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday. Detective Marylou Armer previously tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. Armer was a longtime veteran of the SRPD, serving for the past 20 years. She was most recently assigned to the department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team. “Our hearts are with the family and Detective Armer will be deeply missed,” Santa Rosa police chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement. Read More

California Now Tracking Number Of Patients Hospitalized To Measure Spread Of Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — As California confronts a rising number of coronavirus cases, state leaders and health officials are increasingly focused on a different metric. They are using the number of people arriving at the hospital. “The number of hospitalizations, the percentage increase of 13%, intensive care units 10%,” explained California Governor Gavin Newsom. “That is in line with some of our modeling.” For the second day in a row, the governor zeroed in on those specific numbers. Read More

Bay Area Health Officials Extend Stay-At-Home Order To May 3, Add Restrictions

Bay Area health officials in seven local jurisdictions on Tuesday officially extended the current coronavirus stay-at-home order through May 3 in the hopes of curbing the coronavirus spread and preserving hospital capacity across the region. The previous three-week order issued earlier in March was set to expire on April 7. Officials said that while the prior order has been effective in reducing the rate of transmission of COVID-19, it is not enough. Read more

Sonoma County Extends Shelter-In-Place Order To May 3

SANTA ROSA — The shelter-in-place order for Sonoma County residents will be extended to May 3, the county’s public health officer announced Tuesday. Most Bay Area counties announced a similar extension on Tuesday. The original order was announced March 18 and set to expire on April 7, but due to public health circumstances and the current spread of the coronavirus in the region, health officials deemed it necessary to keep people in the isolation of their homes for another month. Read More

State Superintendent: Schools May Be Closed Into Summer Break During Coronavirus Outbreak

SACRAMENTO — Students will likely not be able to return to school for the rest of the academic year and schools should focus on distance learning models, California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday. “Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. In order to allow schools to plan accordingly, and to ensure that learning still occurs until the end of the school year, we are suggesting that schools plan and prepare to have their curriculum carried out through a distance learning model,” Thurmond said. Read More

Coronavirus California Update: Gov. Newsom Unveils Hotline To Keep Seniors Connected

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday announced the launch of an initiative for older residents to stay connected while staying at home during the coronavirus public health emergency. The state is partnering with AARP, the Alzheimer’s Association, American Lung Association and other groups to streamline existing senior outreach programs and set up a hotline to help seniors get questions answered and direct them to support services. Read more

Clinical Psychologist Gives Tips For Coping With Long-Term Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

PLEASANTON — A clinical psychologist gave tips to help people cope with the long-term coronavirus shelter-in-place as schools and businesses in the Bay Area are closed until May due to the extended order. With calendars less cluttered and most peoples’ lives at a standstill with more time to think, clinical psychologist Dr. Mark Emerson offered this advice: allow yourself to worry for only a certain amount of time a day and then turn off that worry, get adequate sleep, and try to connect with people during the day, especially those who live alone and who may feel even more isolated. Read More

Bay Area’s Newly Unemployed Worry About Paying Bills, Rent

SAN FRANCISCO — A record number of Californians are filing for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, the state sees 2,000 unemployment insurance applications a day. Governor Gavin Newsom said it received a record 150,000 on Monday. In all, 1.6 million Californians have applied. “I’m feeling really scared, I feel like humanity and society right now is kind of in this–it’s almost like you’re driving through really, really thick fog, and you can only see like five feet in front of you,” said Fiona Carty of San Francisco. Read More

Coronavirus Effect To Increase San Francisco Budget Deficit To More Than $1 Billion

A new report released Tuesday by San Francisco city leaders projected the city’s budget deficit for the upcoming two-year budget could increase to more than $1 billion as a result of the novel coronavirus. According to the report, when combined with the city’s prior deficit of $420 million from earlier this year, the deficit could increase to between $1.1 to $1.7 billion by fiscal year 2021-2022. The shortfall is primarily driven by losses in hotel and transfer taxes. Read more

As Coronavirus Threatens Jobs, Ask Yourself These Questions If Thinking About Starting A Side Job

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As COVID-19 fears rattle the markets and shake the economy, it might be a good time to find yourself a new or extra source of income. An estimated 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, by far the largest number ever recorded for a single week. Analysts predict more eye-popping numbers in the coming weeks as layoffs and bankruptcies continue. The dire economic situation could lead some of us to consider launching a small business or finding a side hustle. Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic Upends Men’s Grooming Routines: Expert Predicts Long Hair, Beards Back In Style By Summer

SAN FRANCISCO — You’re overdue for a haircut, but you just realized your local barbershop is one of the many businesses closed stop the spread of COVID-19. You’re not alone. It doesn’t appear the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued specific guidance on whether to get your haircut or nails done. But the CDC has advised people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Read More

Motion Seeks California Prisoner Release Over Coronavirus Threat; State Asks Court Not To Interfere

Lawyers for California prison inmates will ask a three-judge federal court on Thursday for an order releasing some prisoners, saying there is a danger the COVID-19 coronavirus could “spread like wildfire” among inmates and staff in the state’s crowded prisons. In the new motion, the prisoners ask for orders reducing the prison population in order to achieve social distancing, as well as releasing or relocating prisoners who are at low risk for criminal conduct but high risk for severe illness or death from the virus. Read more

Coronavirus Update: Cal, Stanford, USF Spring Athletes Awarded Extra Year Of Eligibility By NCAA

BERKELEY — Spring athletes at San Francisco Bay Area colleges and universities have been awarded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA after their seasons were wiped out by the current coronavirus outbreak. However, despite pressure from coaches across the country, the governing body did not extent the eligibility of winter sports athletes who saw their post-season hopes dashed when college sports were suspended in March. The NCAA canceled several winter sports championships including the men’s and women’s Final Four. Read more