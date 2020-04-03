



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced on Friday that she’s appointed former San Francisco transportation chief Edward Reiskin to be her city’s new permanent city administrator.

Reiskin worked for the city of Oakland many years ago as the assistant to the city manager and returned to Oakland last August to serve as its assistant city administrator.

Reiskin was the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Director of Transportation for eight years but announced his resignation last April 29 after Mayor London Breed criticized his performance.

Schaaf’s appointment of Reiskin is a step toward stabilizing the city’s leadership ranks, which have been shaken by former City Administrator Sabrina Landreth’s decision to stop down on March 11; Schaaf’s decision to fire former Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Feb. 20; and Fire Chief Darin White’s recent decision to resign to lead the San Rafael Fire Department.

Former Lafayette City Manager Steven Falk has been Oakland’s Acting City Administrator since March 12, and Schaaf recently appointed former San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer as interim police chief until a permanent chief is found. Deputy Fire Chief Melinda Drayton will take over as interim fire chief effective next week while a search is conducted to fill that post.

“Following a robust national recruitment process, I am thrilled to announce that I have appointed our own Ed Reiskin to serve in the critical role of city administrator,” Schaaf said in a statement.

Schaaf said, “Ed brings depths of experience, sharp insights and a steady leadership style to the job in these unprecedented times. His passion for public service and the residents of Oakland will serve our community well and help Oakland thrive into the future.”

Schaaf said Reiskin has more than 30 years of experience in the private, academic, nonprofit and public sectors.

Reiskin said, “It is deeply humbling to be given the opportunity to be considered for the role of Oakland’s city administrator.”

He said, “I look forward to working with the mayor, the City Council, other elected officials and stakeholders to support the great employees of the city in providing outstanding service that befits this outstanding city, particularly in support of the most vulnerable among us.”

The Oakland City Council is expected to vote on confirming Reiskin at its next regular meeting on April 21.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.