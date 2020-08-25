Comments
SCU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
The SCU Lightning Complex started on Aug. 16 with multiple fires within the complex. These fires have since merged into two major fires and are broken into three zones: Canyon, Calaveras and Deer.
COUNTIES: Multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County
ACRES BURNED: 363,772 (Aug. 25)
CONTAINMENT: 15 percent (Aug. 25)
TOP STORY: SCU Lightning Complex: Fire Now 2nd Largest In State History
EVACUATION ORDERS: Cal Fire Incident – Evacuations and Warnings
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES COVERAGE (Aug. 25)
- SCU Lightning Complex: Fire Now 2nd Largest In State History
- CZU Lightning Complex: Despite Extensive Burn Damage, Many Historic Redwoods Survive at California’s Oldest State Park
- Woodward Fire: 90 Homes Evacuated Near Inverness; Fire Being Fueled By 6-Foot Tall, Tinder-Dry Coastal Brush
- SCU Lightning Complex: Some Evacuations Orders Downgraded; Firefight Will Be ‘Absolute Marathon’
- CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Man Suspected Of Stealing Firefighter’s Wallet Caught On Camera Using Stolen Credit Cards
- Woodward Fire: New Evacuations Ordered Near Point Reyes Station
- Farm Workers Already Challenged By COVID Labor Through Heat And Wildfire Smoke
- LNU Lightning Complex: Weather Helps Weary Firefighters, Some Evacuation Orders Downgraded
- SPCA Moves More Than 500 Animals Rescued From Wildfires To Monterey Co. Fairgrounds
Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.