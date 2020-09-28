SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Less than a month after smoke-choked skies created apocalyptic landscapes across the Bay Area, the region was again blanketed with smoke from the Glass, Boysen and Shady fires in Napa and Sonoma County.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air Alert because of the wildfire smoke through Friday. The district said wildfire smoke combined with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust may also cause unhealthy smog, or ozone, accumulation in the Bay Area.

No burning of wood, manufactured logs, or any solid fuel is allowed during the Spare the Air alert, whether indoors or outdoors.

Two key features on this morning's satellite image🛰 loop of the region (1/3): 1. Smoke from the Glass/ Shady/Boysen fires is moving more towards the west today as offshore winds become slightly less northeasterly. Not expecting them to weaken until later this evening. pic.twitter.com/TfyADpz11Y — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 28, 2020

Authorities in Napa and Sonoma counties alerted residents not in the fire zone Monday about visible smoke and light ash from the Glass Incident fires.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Fire and Smoke Map – Current Air Quality Readings

In San Francisco, the Department of Emergency Management said Monday the smoke from regional fires was impacting the city, urging people who are at risk to monitor the air quality.

ALERTSF: Smoke from regional fires impacting SF. Most people not at risk; those sensitive to poor air should take it easy & monitor https://t.co/WBDM8n1LwL https://t.co/WlWYJ6P7T4 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) September 28, 2020

“Smoke from the Glass Fire will continue to impact the region throughout the week,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District in a press release Monday. “Residents should monitor air quality closely and avoid exposure if smoke reaches unhealthy levels.”

I'm tracking the extreme heat, dangerous fire weather conditions and hazy, smoky skies. Here's your Monday morning Bay Area weather forecast: https://t.co/m2Pba5EEp6 — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) September 28, 2020

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.