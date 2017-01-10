Flash Flood Warnings Issued For North Bay, South Bay

(CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings Tuesday for western Santa Clara County, southwestern Napa County and southeastern Sonoma County, as steady rainfall continues to swamp the Bay Area.

KPIX 5 WeatherCenter – Forecast, Maps, Warnings For Your Area

According to the weather service, a flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. People who live in affected areas, especially those living near streams and creeks, are urged to move to higher ground immediately.

In Santa Clara County, the Lexington Reservoir was spilling over the spillway, while water levels in Los Gatos Creek have reached the pathways bordering the creek, according to the weather service.

Flash flooding was occurring in the vicinity of the creek and areas of Los Gatos, Campbell and other areas downstream were seen as potentially hazardous.

In Napa County, rain gauging sites indicated water levels had hit the monitor state with flash flooding expected to begin shortly, the weather service said.

Among the locations expected to see flooding as the rain continues into the evening hours are Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, Deer Park and Angwin.

In Sonoma County, flash flooding was occurring in Willow Brook and along other portions of the Petaluma River, as well as the lower Sonoma Creek watershed.

Among the locations that will see flooding are Petaluma, Sonoma, Boyes Hot Springs, Temelec and El Verano.

The flash flood warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m. PST Tuesday in Sonoma County, 6:30 p.m. PST in Santa Clara County, and 8:00 p.m. PST in Napa County.

The weather service warned urged drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.