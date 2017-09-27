Fatal Pedestrian Accident Closes Lanes Of Eastbound Hwy 24 In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A severe traffic alert was issued in the East Bay late Wednesday morning after a fatal pedestrian accident closed lanes of eastbound CA-24 in Lafayette, according to authorities.

At 11:05 a.m., CHP reported that there was an accident with injuries on eastbound CA-24 west of Pleasant Hill Road that has shut down the three right lanes of the freeway.

According to reports, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the freeway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

The accident was just one of several problems on Bay Area freeways Wednesday morning that made for a nightmare commute. A standoff with an armed suspect on I-80 shut down the freeway in Emeryville for hours. The incident ended with an officer-involved shooting, but the condition of the suspect was not known.

Earlier, a truck careened off eastbound Highway 80 in Berkeley, shutting down two lanes and backing morning commute traffic up into downtown Oakland. There was also a crash involving two AC Transit buses in San Francisco that shut down freeway offramps at Fremont and Folsom.