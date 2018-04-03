SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The attending surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spoke with anger in his voice Tuesday as he talked to reporters about treating victims in the Bay Area’s latest mass shooting.

The exasperation was audible as attending surgeon Dr. André Campbell briefed the media outside Zuckerberg SF General Tuesday afternoon once the shooting victims brought there from YouTube headquarters had received their initial treatment.

“Once again, we are confronted with the specter of a mass casualty situation here in the city and county of San Francisco,” Campbell said. “This is unfortunate and it continues. You’d think that after we’ve seen shootings in Las Vegas, in Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting, we would see an end to this. But we have not.”

Alerted within moments of the shooting in San Bruno, San Francisco General was waiting and on a precautionary lockdown when the three ambulances bearing the shooting victims arrived.

“What happens when these mass casualty events come up, we get ready for as many as we have to take care of. That’s what we do,” explained Campbell.

All three are said to be awake and alert, but Campbell warned that the condition of gunshot wound victims can change quickly.

“When things change, they change from moment to moment. So right now, we stabilize their condition. That’s our best guess for right now,” said Campbell.

But before he answered reporters’ questions about the shooting victims, Campbell repeated his outrage over how common mass shooting have become in the U.S.

“Once again, this is a terrible day in the United States when, once again, we have a multiple casualty situation that has confronted us here at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital,” said Campbell.