Two San Francisco Elementary Schools Closed; 11 Students Suffering From Severe Respiratory Illness

SAN FRANCISCO — While saying they have no confirmed coronavirus cases yet among their students, San Francisco officials have ordered the immediate closure of two elementary schools after 11 students have come down with severe respiratory conditions including pneumonia-like symptoms. Both Lakeshore Elementary and Glen Park Elementary School have been closed ahead of the three-week coronavirus shutdown of the entire San Francisco public school system. Read More

4 San Jose Firefighters Contract Coronavirus; 80 Others Exposed, Restricted From Work

SAN JOSE — Four San Jose firefighters have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, with another several dozen fire department staffers now being restricted from work, a firefighters’ union announced Thursday. The news followed word earlier Thursday from the city that one San Jose firefighter had tested positive for the coronavirus and may have exposed others in the firehouse to the illness. Read More

Elderly Residents of San Pablo Seniors Facility Face Eviction During Coronavirus Crisis

SAN PABLO — Seniors are surely the most vulnerable population when it comes to the coronavirus. Yet more than a dozen elderly residents of the San Pablo Brookdale senior-living facility are being evicted. “This was going to be my stairway to heaven. It’s turned into my corridor to hell,” said 73-year-old resident Vince Dunn. Senior citizens at Brookdale aren’t just worried about where they’re going to live, they’re worried about where they’re going to die. Read More

San Carlos Officials Answer Questions About Local Hotel Housing Cruise Ship Passengers

SAN CARLOS — A San Carlos hotel closed to the public and opened up Thursday for Grand Princess cruise ship passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus but who are not sick enough to be hospitalized. On Thursday night, city leaders said that at least seven passengers had been taken to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Skyway Road and that more were expected throughout the night. The 120-room hotel is enclosed by a fence perimeter and is guarded by U.S. Marshals, with the help of California Highway Patrol officers. Read More

Kaiser San Francisco Launches Drivethru Parking Lot Coronavirus Testing

SAN FRANCISCO — In the wake of a swelling number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco, Kaiser health care officials have launched the first Bay Area drivethru testing operation in a hospital parking lot. Located at the hospital complex at the corner of Geary Boulevard and 5th Ave. in the Richmond District, the entire testing procedure can be done while you are in your car in the parking lot. Health officials want to keep the sick patients away from the building and the people inside, but not anyone can just randomly drive up. Read More

Berkeley Small Businesses Struggle to Survive Coronavirus Downturn

BERKELEY — Fears of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have Bay Area business owners and their employees on edge, wondering if they’ll be able to financially survive the ongoing crisis. In downtown Berkeley, coronavirus concerns keep patrons away from shops and restaurants. The Revival Bar and Kitchen would normally be booming with business on theater night. “It’s frightening,” said Revival chef and owner Amy Murray. Read More

Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County Jump To 66

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County health officials announced 18 new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases as of Thursday afternoon to 66. Santa Clara County Public Health Department says 31 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19. The 66 cases in the county are the highest total in the Bay Area. The county confirmed its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, the same day it banned mass gatherings of 1,000 people or more to help stop the spread of the virus. Since then, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide order barring gatherings of more than 250 people. Read More

Oakland City Council Declares Coronavirus Public Health Emergency

OAKLAND — The Oakland City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a resolution confirming former City Administrator Sabrina Landreth’s declaration of a public health emergency on Monday because of the 2019 novel coronavirus. The council’s action extends the emergency for up to another 60 days so the city can exercise emergency powers to address the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19. Read More

Napa County, Palo Alto And Mountain View Declare Local Coronavirus Health Emergencies

BAY AREA — Officials in Napa County, Palo Alto and Mountain View on Thursday declared local health emergencies in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. While Napa County did not have a confirmed case of the virus as of Thursday, the declaration by Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio will mobilize county resources, accelerate emergency planning and response and allow for future reimbursement by the state and federal governments. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to ratify the declaration on Tuesday. Read More

Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy Nixes U.S. Tour Plan For Bay Area Rock Violinist

SAN FRANCISCO — While the coronavirus outbreak in Italy seems like it’s a long way from the Bay Area, a local artist says related travel restrictions are wiping out her income and a great opportunity. Yoko Miyakawa is a professional musician. She is a classically trained violinist, but she is equally skilled at playing rock music. The COVID-19 pandemic has cost her a chance to tour with a visiting heavy metal group. Read More

Plunging Stock Market From Coronavirus Fears Provides Investment Opportunities

LAFAYETTE — While fears over the coronavirus outbreak have slammed financial markets around the world, there are those who think this may actually be a golden opportunity for those with money to invest. Read More

Broadway SF Cancels Hamilton, Last Ship, Book of Mormon, ACT Goes Dark

SAN FRANCISCO — Two of San Francisco’s major theatre houses have gone dark due to concerns over coronavirus. The move comes after the City of San Francisco banned mass gatherings larger than 1,000 people across the city. Broadway SF has canceled shows at both its venues, The Golden Gate Theatre and the Orpheum, through Wednesday, March 25. Read More

Gov. Newsom: Missing Coronavirus Test Kit Components Delaying Testing Process

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom bemoaned the current status of lab testing for coronavirus as he gave an update of COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday. At a press conference in Sacramento Thursday morning, Newsom said 198 people in the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 21 more that the previous day’s total. A fourth death from the virus was reported in the Los Angeles area, said Newsom. Read More

SFO Largely Deserted Days Before Coronavirus Travel Ban Goes Into Effect

SAN FRANCISCO — Travelers in the Bay Area and around the world are scrambling to rearrange plans after President Trump announced a 30-day travel ban related to most of Europe to help stop the coronavirus. Under the new order, only foreign nationals who have traveled to any of the 26 European countries with open border agreements will be banned from flying into the U.S. American citizens and legal residents will still be allowed to fly from Europe, but they’ll be directed to limited airports where screening will take place. Read More

NCAA Cancels March Madness, Remaining Winter And Spring Championships

NEW YORK — NCAA officials announced Thursday afternoon that the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments were cancelled due to the coronavirus, along with all remaining winter and spring NCAA sports championships. The announcement was issued shortly after 1 p.m. on the official NCAA website and was attributed to NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors. Read More

BART Ridership Sees Major Declines In Last 10 Days Amid Coronavirus Worries



OAKLAND — BART’s Wednesday ridership was down 35 percent compared to an average Wednesday last month and has declined precipitously in the last 10 days, the transit agency announced Thursday. BART ridership on Wednesday was 268,192, the agency said. On Tuesday, ridership also fell 30 percent compared to an average Tuesday in February from 415,760 to 292,011. Read More

Bay Area Catholic Bishops Lift Mass Obligations For Seniors, Tell Ill Parishioners To Stay Home

SAN JOSE — Catholic Church officials in the Bay Area have urged the faithful to stay home if they are ill amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with two bishops lifting the obligation to attend Sunday Mass altogether for seniors and people at risk. On Wednesday, Bishop Michael Barber of the Diocese of Oakland covering Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, issued an order lifting the Mass obligation for Catholics 60 and older. . Read More

Coronavirus Concerns Shut Down Disneyland, California Adventure

ANAHEIM — Disneyland has announced that the Anaheim theme parks will be closing beginning Saturday and last through the end of the month. The closure affects both Disneyland and the California Adventure parks. Disney hotels are said to remain open through Monday. Read More

MLB Cancels Spring Training, A’s, Giants’ Opening Day Pushed Back

SAN FRANCISCO — MLB announced today that all remaining Spring Training games will be cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic and unfolding national emergency. The suspension in both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues, in Florida and Arizona respectively, began Thursday afternoon. Opening Day, previously set for March 26, will be delayed by at least two weeks. Both actions, according to the League’s statement, are “being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.” MLB will continue to monitor events as the tentative April 9 start date approaches. Read More

Grand Princess Departure From Oakland Delayed; Frustrated Passengers Still On Board

OAKLAND — The final passengers were supposed to walk down the gangplank of the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess to end their week-long ordeal Thursday, but some passengers still in the dark about when they are leaving the ship. Meanwhile, the ship will remain docked in Oakland at least until Sunday. Initially, officials said once the final passengers left the massive cruise liner, it would depart with its 1,100 crew members — including at least 19 diagnosed with the coronavirus — to an unknown destination. Read More

NHL Halts Season In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN JOSE — Hours after the National Basketball Association put its season on hold after a player was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus, the National Hockey League sent out word Thursday to the San Jose Sharks and the league’s other teams that it would also pause their season. Later Thursday both Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball announced they were also putting a hold on their seasons.

San Francisco Providing Small Business Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Small businesses in San Francisco experiencing a slowdown following a citywide ban on large events in response to the coronavirus will get support from the city. Announced by city leaders on Wednesday, the efforts include deferring business taxes and licensing fees, launching a relief fund, supporting city-funded nonprofits so that workers don’t lose income, and working with partners in the philanthropic and private sectors. Read More

Coronavirus Threat Wipes Out Hoops Dreams For California High School Teams

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Interscholastic Federation announced Thursday it was cancelling the remaining regional high school basketball games and the upcoming state high school state championship tournament because of fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus. Less than 24 hours after the NBA halted its season and less than an hour after the Pacific-12 Conference announced it was calling off its post-season tournament, California high school officials followed suit. Read More

Major League Soccer Suspends Season For 30 Days Over Coronavirus

SAN JOSE -— Major League Soccer has joined the National Basketball Association as the second U.S. pro sports league to suspend its season because of concerns of spreading the coronavirus. In a statement posted on the league website and social media accounts, the league stated the suspension was effective immediately as the league continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Read More