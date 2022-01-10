PINOLE (CBS SF) – Police in Pinole announced that public access to their station is being temporarily closed as of Monday due to the surge of COVID-19 cases being attributed to the omicron variant.

The department posted on social media that as of 8 a.m., anyone who visits Public Safety Building in person will be asked to use the phone outside the lobby to be connected to dispatch.

Police said residents can continue to report incidents over the phone and through video conferencing. Dispatch can be reached by calling 510-724-1111.

The department stressed on its Facebook page not to use social media to report crimes, since their accounts are not monitored 24/7.

“Our patrol division will continue to patrol the city and keep our community safe,” police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, anyone seeking records requests, along with business inquiries, should call 510-724-8950.

Police did not give a specific date on when the station would be reopened to the public.

Pinole has joined Vallejo and Brentwood among Bay Area law enforcement agencies that have closed public access to police stations amid the omicron surge. The two cities, along with Hayward and Redwood City, have also either reduced public access or closed their city halls due to COVID-19 concerns.