MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Wednesday morning confirmed that officers had found the YouTube headquarters shooting suspect sleeping in her car hours before she arrived at the San Bruno office and opened fire on employees.

Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said officers from her agency located Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car in a parking lot shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, but she was not taken into custody.

Mountain View police issued a detailed statement about that interaction Wednesday morning, saying that when Aghdam was found, she told officers she had decided to leave her family’s Riverside County home a few days prior due to family issues.

According to the statement, “She stated she had come to the area to stay with family and while she was currently living out of her vehicle, she was in the process of looking for a job. During our contact with her, she was asked a series of questions including, but not limited to, if she was a danger to herself or others. At no point during our roughly 20 minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others. Throughout our entire interaction with her, she was calm and cooperative.”

Aghdam was let go after police said, “she in no way met any reason for us to speak with her further or possibly detain her.”

Aghdam’s family was then contacted, according to the press release.

“At no point during that conversation did either Aghdam’s father — Ismail Aghdam — or brother make any statements regarding the woman’s potential threat to, or a possible attack on, the YouTube campus. Also, there was no indication from either Aghdam or her family that she may have been in possession of any weapons,” the statement said.

About an hour after that phone call, Mountain View police said Aghdam’s father called back to say she had made a series of vegan videos and that she believed YouTube had done something to her videos that caused her to become upset. However, the father did not indicate Aghdam would be any threat.

“Aghdam’s father stated that she may have been in the area because of this. He did not seemed concerned that she was in the area, and wanted to simply let us know that may have been a reason for her move up here,” according to the statement. “Once again, at no point did her father or brother mention anything about potential acts of violence or a possibility of Aghdam lashing out as a result of her issues with her videos. They remained calm throughout this second phone call.”

Ismail Aghdam told CBS Los Angeles his daughter told family members that she believed the company was suppressing her videos, which included segments about veganism, animal cruelty and exercise, along with glamor shots of herself.

When the family realized she was close to YouTube’s headquarters, they claim they told police she said the company was “ruining her life.” Her father said police told the family they would keep an eye on her.

Mountain View police disputed the father’s statement Wednesday.

San Bruno police said Wednesday they couldn’t say what information was relayed to them from the Mountain View police department.