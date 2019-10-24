



GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — Thousands of Geyserville residents were forced from their homes early Thursday as the fast-moving Kincade Fire roared toward the Wine County community and the Red Rock Casino as it has charred at least 12 1/2 square miles.

More than 300 firefighters were battling the blaze that was fanned by 40 mph Red Flag Warning wind gusts and bone-dry humidity conditions. The fire had jumped Highway 128 and was raging though a rural area filled with vineyards, brush and difficult terrain. Calfire said there was zero containment.

A mandatory evacuation order had been issued for the more than 4,500 residents of Geyserville around 6:15 a.m. Residents were streaming down Alexander Valley Road — an area dotted with wineries.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean described the difficult conditions firefighters were facing early Thursday.

“The wind is definitely pushing the fire,” he said. “The area has a lot of brush and indefensible terrain. It’s hard to fight…It’s dark right now so we don’t have any eyes in the sky…They (the firefighters) definitely have a fight on their hands.”

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia warned the high winds and direction of the fire would increase the likelihood of more evacuations into the later morning hours. There were several reports of structures burning or destroyed by the fire.

The fire, first reported at around 10:30 p.m., originated on the Sonoma County and Lake County line, where raging wind gusts were blowing with 70 mph gusts in the area. The strong winds are part of the conditions that prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to shut down power in the North Bay Wednesday afternoon as a precaution.

Evacuations were ordered for communities east of Geyserville early Thursday. More than 200 had been forced from their homes with another 1700 preparing to leave at a moment’s notice.

The evacuation order included all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville, Pine Flat Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road and all roads off of River Road. River Rock Casino was also evacuated. Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door to get residents to evacuate.

“At one point during the night, I heard on the radio firefighters and law enforcement getting together to get people out of their homes, out of harms way,” McLean said. “I did hear of incidents where somebody stated they simply were not going to leave…This is not a game.”

Maria Romo saw the advancing flames.

“I was driving with my friends when we saw this giant red blob and knew it was a fire,” she said. “There was a lot of ash falling on our car.”

There is an evacuation warning for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville. The fire jumped Geysers Road and was burning below it, closer to homes, near 1 a.m.

PG&E said they were aware of the fire, which is near a Public Safety Power Shutoff footprint. The utility said it is trying to gather additional information. 27,000 customers are without power after lines were de-energized Wednesday at 3 p.m.

With this wind, the #KincadeFire fire is moving quickly. Firefighters are moving to structure protection mode. ⁦@KPIXtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/WcFHyPmFSG — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) October 24, 2019

The Santa Rosa Fire Department dispatched resources to the Kincade Fire but said there were no fires within Santa Rosa city limits.

Viviane Marani told KPIX 5 on Twitter that she could see the fire from her North Bay driveway.

Cal Fire said there were no reports of downed power lines in the area.

Three witnesses who were driving late Wednesday night described the moment they saw the fire flare up to KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano.

“We were just driving and then there was this red flash,” said Maria. “We all looked at each other like, ‘What is that?’ Living in Sonoma County, the first thing we think is the fires.”

“It seems like it’s something that is somewhat preventable, not to point fingers or anything like that at all,” said Victor. “It’s something that’s becoming almost routine here in Sonoma County during the season and stuff.”

Witnesses Describe Moment They Saw Kincade Fire Flare Up

Sonoma County officials are advising people with questions about the fire to call 211 and only to call 911 if they need immediate assistance.

There are evacuation centers being set up at Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road and at the HEaldsburg Community Center.